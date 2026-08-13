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Qatari woman in intensive care after weight-loss balloon bursts in stomach

Gastric balloon ruptured three days after procedure at private hospital

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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The woman underwent the gastric balloon procedure at a private hospital in an attempt to lose weight, but her condition deteriorated suddenly a few days later after the balloon ruptured inside her stomach.
The woman underwent the gastric balloon procedure at a private hospital in an attempt to lose weight, but her condition deteriorated suddenly a few days later after the balloon ruptured inside her stomach.
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Dubai: A Qatari woman was admitted to intensive care after suffering serious health complications when a gastric balloon inserted for weight loss burst inside her stomach about three days after the procedure, according to a local media report.

The woman underwent the gastric balloon procedure at a private hospital in an attempt to lose weight, but her condition deteriorated suddenly a few days later after the balloon ruptured inside her stomach.

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She was subsequently transferred from the private hospital where the procedure was performed to Hamad General Hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit for treatment.

The incident has renewed attention on the potential complications associated with weight-loss procedures and the importance of choosing specialised medical centres and ensuring that such procedures are performed under the supervision of experienced medical teams.

It also highlights the importance of ensuring that patients are fully informed about potential risks and complications before deciding to undergo weight-loss procedures.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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