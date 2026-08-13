Gastric balloon ruptured three days after procedure at private hospital
Dubai: A Qatari woman was admitted to intensive care after suffering serious health complications when a gastric balloon inserted for weight loss burst inside her stomach about three days after the procedure, according to a local media report.
The woman underwent the gastric balloon procedure at a private hospital in an attempt to lose weight, but her condition deteriorated suddenly a few days later after the balloon ruptured inside her stomach.
She was subsequently transferred from the private hospital where the procedure was performed to Hamad General Hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit for treatment.
The incident has renewed attention on the potential complications associated with weight-loss procedures and the importance of choosing specialised medical centres and ensuring that such procedures are performed under the supervision of experienced medical teams.
It also highlights the importance of ensuring that patients are fully informed about potential risks and complications before deciding to undergo weight-loss procedures.