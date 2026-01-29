UAE's first non-surgical weight-loss procedure launched at Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital

Dr Hafez has emphasized the importance of medical oversight and individualized care essential for managing obesity. "Successful weight management requires a tailored approach that considers metabolism, hormones, lifestyle, and continuous follow-up. Non-surgical options, such as this, tend to yield the best results when incorporated into a structured, medically supervised program focused on long-term success instead of rapid weight loss. Combining this procedure with the other treatments can help patients to loose approximately 27% of their body weight”.