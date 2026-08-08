Hundreds of balloons rise over Bristol as pilots gather for the city’s annual fiesta
Dubai: Hot air balloons filled the skies over Bristol in western England as the annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta got underway. A spectacular mass ascent at dawn saw balloons rising above the city, creating a colourful display for spectators on the ground.
The popular event, one of Europe’s largest hot air balloon gatherings, attracts pilots and visitors from around the world, with balloon launches, displays and other activities forming part of the annual celebration.