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Thousands take part in one of the world's largest kite festivals on North Sea coast

Fano's world-famous kite festival drew 5,000 participants from 26 countries worldwide

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: Thousands of kite enthusiasts gathered on Denmark's North Sea coast for the annual Fano International Kite Festival, one of the largest events of its kind in the world. The festival, held on the island of Fano, attracted around 5,000 participants from 26 countries, according to organisers.

The vast sandy beaches were transformed into a spectacular display of colour as nearly 25,000 kites of all shapes and sizes filled the sky. Visitors watched giant inflatable animals, intricate geometric designs and traditional kites soar above the coastline, creating a stunning visual spectacle.

Video: AFP

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