The mother of eight traveled to Egypt last Friday with her sister, specifically to undergo liposuction after receiving recommendations through social media praising the clinic and its staff.

The victim's husband said that his wife was completely healthy and had no pre-existing conditions. They had sent medical tests beforehand to ensure everything was in order. The procedure cost 15,000 riyals per person.

The surgery took an alarming turn, lasting seven hours, which worried the woman as she awaited her turn. Following her sister's prolonged surgery, she underwent the procedure but developed serious problems during recovery.

The husband said his wife regained consciousness only to express excruciating pain and soon after was found in a critical condition.