4 billionaire habits to get rich quick before retiring

When examining the investing, spending, working, and lifestyle habits of billionaires, it becomes apparent that there are some similarities. As most billionaires turned millionaires in their 30s, a common response on how they built their wealth fast is they start saving young, and in chunks! Read more…

Learning to live with stress

Stress. It’s a word we hear almost daily, a familiar shadow that follows the fast-paced rhythm of modern life. Whether you’re a corporate professional racing against deadlines, a homemaker juggling responsibilities, or a student striving to achieve academic excellence, stress knows no boundaries. But while its triggers and intensity may vary from person to person, one truth remains universal: learning to manage stress is not just a necessity — it’s an art. Read more…

For the love of UAE: Where 2 years turn into forever

Image Credit: Shutterstock

It was a hot August day, when British expatriate Sunil Mashari first landed in the UAE, in 2016. The firm he worked for had offered him a year-long posting in Dubai, after which he would return to London. However, eight years later, Mashari continues to live in the country and calls it his ‘home’. His story, like that of many UAE expatriates, is a testament to the UAE's magnetic charm. What is it about this country that makes people stay longer than they ever imagined? Let's dive in... Read more…

Mother jailed for hiding daughter in drawer for 3 years