Dubai: Stress. It’s a word we hear almost daily, a familiar shadow that follows the fast-paced rhythm of modern life. Whether you’re a corporate professional racing against deadlines, a homemaker juggling responsibilities, or a student striving to achieve academic excellence, stress knows no boundaries. But while its triggers and intensity may vary from person to person, one truth remains universal: learning to manage stress is not just a necessity — it’s an art.

The ubiquity of stress

Stress has become a lingua franca of sorts, uniting people across economic, social, and cultural divides. It manifests in diverse ways: for some, a suspenseful movie might provoke tension, while for others, workplace pressures dominate. Regardless of the source, the experience of stress is deeply personal.

Take Allaine Alves, an employee in Dubai, who says, "When I’m stressed, I usually try eating something or walking, and sometimes I just sleep over it." For others like Socelle Fuentes, a videographer, coping mechanisms might include running or crying—activities that provide a release and refocus the mind.

Stress at its core isn’t inherently bad. As Dr Amna Al Falahi, a clinical psychologist, explains, “When embraced positively, stress can make individuals stronger, smarter, and happier.” However, the key lies in understanding, managing, and transforming stress into a catalyst for growth rather than a detriment to well-being.

Stress management and relapse prevention: Proven strategies for a balanced life

Understanding stress: A case study

One striking example of high-stress presentation comes from Dr Nidhi Kumar, a psychiatrist, who recounts a 32-year-old male patient exhibiting severe symptoms of stress. The man, following an altercation with his father, showed signs of acute distress, including insomnia, irritability, crying spells, and even suicidal ideation. Diagnosed with a severe depressive episode, his case highlights the critical interplay between stress, mental health, and external triggers.

Through a combination of medication, supportive psychotherapy, and lifestyle modifications, the patient’s condition improved significantly within two weeks. This underscores the importance of a comprehensive approach to stress management that addresses both immediate symptoms and underlying causes, the psychiatrist said.

Strategies for managing stress

Stress management is not a one-size-fits-all solution. People adopt diverse methods to cope, and identifying what works best for them is essential.

Here are some proven strategies:

1. Immediate coping techniques

• Breathing Exercises: Focusing on your breath can instantly reduce tension and provide clarity. Alves shares how deep breaths often help her regain focus during high-stress moments.

• Physical Activity: Activities like running or even cleaning, as Seona Shaji, a writer based in UAE, does, help redirect energy and create a sense of accomplishment.

•Breaks and Distractions: Short breaks during work can re-energize the mind. Listening to music, shopping, or engaging in a favourite hobby can also act as temporary stress relievers.

2. Long-term lifestyle changes

• Healthy Habits: Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and sufficient sleep build resilience to stress.

• Structured Routines: Consistency in daily schedules provides stability, reducing the mental load of decision-making.

• Relaxation Practices: Meditation, yoga, and mindfulness exercises foster a calm and centred state of mind.

3. Building resilience

• Cognitive Restructuring: Shift your perspective on stressors. Instead of “I’ll never get through this,” think, “I can handle this step by step.”

• Social Connections: Leaning on friends, family, or support groups can provide both emotional relief and practical advice.

• Therapeutic Support: Regular therapy sessions help identify triggers, challenge irrational thoughts, and develop effective coping mechanisms.

Mastering stress: Your guide to staying strong and relapse-free

Avoiding relapse: The role of awareness and support

Managing stress is not a one-time effort; it’s a continuous process that requires vigilance and adaptability. Dr Al Falahi emphasizes the importance of recognizing stress triggers and early warning signs, such as feeling overwhelmed, irritability, or physical symptoms like headaches. Awareness is the first step toward taking proactive measures to prevent escalation.

Long-term strategies to prevent relapse include:

• Ongoing Therapy: Regular sessions reinforce coping skills and address new challenges.

• Monitoring Lifestyle Choices: Avoiding substances like alcohol and nicotine, which can exacerbate stress, and maintaining a disciplined routine is crucial.

• Reinforcing Positivity: Practices like gratitude journaling and celebrating small victories can keep negativity at bay.

Transforming stress into strength

Ultimately, learning to live with stress involves not just managing it but also embracing its role as a natural part of life. As Dr Al Falahi says, “Stress when embraced positively, can make individuals stronger.” Whether through immediate coping strategies, long-term lifestyle adjustments, or professional support, each step taken toward stress management is a step toward a calmer, more fulfilling life.