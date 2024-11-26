Why Musk's favourite Dogecoin is back making headlines
What is sparking the rise of Dogecoin again after a period of lull? The value of the meme cryptocurrency jumped nearly 20 per cent after its vocal supporter Elon Musk confirmed late last week that a new payment feature is being rolled out on his X (formerly Twitter) platform. But why is that? Read more…
How mothers can sponsor children in the UAE
Find out the process, key requirements and documents needed to sponsor your child’s visa. Read more…
Watch: Groom chases thief in Bollywood-style action
It was a sequence straight out of the movies — the Bollywood kind. A robbery, a successful chase and a fight scene: all of them stemmed from a wedding procession in Meerut in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Read more…
One woman killed by partner, relative every 10 minutes
One woman was killed by a partner or relative every 10 minutes worldwide in 2023, the United Nations warned Monday, stressing that femicides remained at “alarmingly high levels”. Read more…