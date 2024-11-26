Top Trending Stories this morning

Why Musk's favourite Dogecoin is back making headlines

What is sparking the rise of Dogecoin again after a period of lull? The value of the meme cryptocurrency jumped nearly 20 per cent after its vocal supporter Elon Musk confirmed late last week that a new payment feature is being rolled out on his X (formerly Twitter) platform. But why is that? Read more…

How mothers can sponsor children in the UAE

Image Credit: Pixabay

Find out the process, key requirements and documents needed to sponsor your child’s visa. Read more…

Watch: Groom chases thief in Bollywood-style action

It was a sequence straight out of the movies — the Bollywood kind. A robbery, a successful chase and a fight scene: all of them stemmed from a wedding procession in Meerut in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Read more…

One woman killed by partner, relative every 10 minutes

A woman shows a photo of Giulia Cecchettin, allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend, on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Nov.25, 2023. Image Credit: AP

One woman was killed by a partner or relative every 10 minutes worldwide in 2023, the United Nations warned Monday, stressing that femicides remained at “alarmingly high levels”. Read more…