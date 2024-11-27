First regulated lottery with Dh100m prize launched

The UAE Lottery offers a range of games for residents within UAE. Those aged 18 and above are eligible to enter the draws.

Sheikh Mohammed inspected the airline’s latest signature aircraft type.

Sheikh Mohammed tours Emirates’ first Airbus A350

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited Dubai International Airport, to review Emirates’ latest aircraft type to join the airline’s fleet, Dubai Media Office announced Wednesday.

Amnesty applicants queue up at a GDRFA counter in Al Awir.

UAE issues advisory on exit permit validity

Amnesty applicants who wish to leave the country after getting residency status regularised must keep in mind the validity period the exit permits issued to them.

“Breaking into other people’s homes is a hobby of mine, and I have done it more than 1,000 times,” the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper quoted the unnamed man as saying. Illustrative image.

Man broke into 1,000 homes to ‘relieve stress'