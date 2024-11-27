Dubai: The ‘3 Day Super Sale’ (3DSS) offering up to 90 per cent off will be held from November 29 to December 2 in Dubai. For the first time ever, an extra day has been added, bringing a total of four days of deals across more than 3,000 participating outlets and over 500 top brands.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), shoppers will find savings on everything from fashion, footwear, and accessories to beauty and wellness, leisure and electronics, home and kitchen, and much more.
Exclusive bargains will be on offer across an extensive selection of popular brands.
The citywide event will take place across Dubai’s leading shopping malls and retail destinations, including Al Khawaneej Walk, BurJuman, City Centre Al Shindagha, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Mirdif, Circle Mall, City Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, Ibn Battuta, Mall of the Emirates, Mercato, Nakheel Mall, Oasis Center, The Beach JBR, The Outlet Village, Wafi and many more.