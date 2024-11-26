A cinematic celebration

One of the event’s most exciting features is the nationwide screening of the official ceremony in cinemas and select celebration venues, with locations to be revealed soon.

The organising committee emphasised Al Ain’s profound historical and cultural significance, highlighting the city’s natural beauty and heritage. This choice reflects the UAE’s commitment to sustainability and preserving its environmental and cultural legacy while embracing modernity and progress. Al Ain’s rich history spans thousands of years, and its natural landscapes, including Unesco World Heritage sites, make it a national treasure representing the UAE’s deep-rooted heritage and environmental consciousness.

A historical tribute

Al Ain holds a special place in the UAE’s Eid Al Etihad, deeply connected with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The city was where Sheikh Zayed began his leadership journey, emphasising unity, prosperity, and sustainability. It was also vital for its agricultural significance, supported by the traditional Aflaj irrigation systems, reinforcing the UAE’s historical commitment to environmental sustainability.

This year’s celebration will honour the UAE’s journey, the vision of its founding fathers, and the nation’s remarkable progress. The event will also feature innovative storytelling techniques, highlighting the achievements that have shaped the UAE.

Diverse activities

The 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations will be packed with exciting events across the UAE, including a spectacular array of fireworks displays, cultural festivals, and official ceremonies.

Fireworks displays

One of the highlights of the celebrations will be a stunning fireworks show lighting up the skies of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region. These vibrant displays will be visible from several strategic locations, including Abu Dhabi Corniche, Yas Bay Waterfront, Khalifa City Square, and Al Muwaiji Palace.

Dates: December 2—3

Timing: 8pm, 9pm

Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival

The Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival in Al Wathba will also be part of the national celebrations, showcasing the UAE’s cultural heritage. Visitors can explore vibrant pavilions, exhibitions, and live performances of traditional Emirati music, while enjoying fireworks and other cultural displays.

City decorations

Abu Dhabi’s streets will be adorned with decorations, including the UAE flags and banners. The festive displays will stretch across major streets, bridges, and avenues, creating a celebratory atmosphere throughout the city. These decorations, organised by Abu Dhabi Municipality, aim to unite residents and visitors in celebrating the nation’s history and identity.

Flag-raising ceremonies

Official flag-raising ceremonies will take place at various government institutions, symbolising national unity and pride. These ceremonies will be attended by dignitaries and officials, underscoring the significance of the UAE flag as a symbol of progress.

Official ceremony

Al Ain Municipality said that it has finalised preparations for the Eid Al Etihad celebrations on December 2 and 3, with events scheduled at four locations: Hili Fun City, the municipality’s main building, and Al Jahili and Al Towayya parks. This year’s celebrations will feature a mix of traditional and modern elements, including light displays, drone shows, and fireworks, as well as traditional folk performances.

Sultan Saif Al Shamsi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at Al Ain Municipality, mentioned that new celebration venues have been added to accommodate a larger audience. Al Jahili Park, Al Towayya Park, and Hili Fun City were chosen for their popularity and accessibility, offering ample space and a variety of recreational facilities.

Festivities will kick off on December 2 at 4pm with traditional performances at Al Jahili Park, Al Towayya Park, and Hili Fun City. At 8pm, drone shows and fireworks will light up Hili Fun City, while light displays will take place at the municipality’s main building from 7pm until midnight.

The celebrations at Hili Fun City and the municipality’s main building will continue through December 3. Al Jahili and Al Towayya parks will host folk performances on December 2 only. In addition to cultural shows, Hili Fun City will feature a heritage market and food trucks. Entry to the park is free during the celebration period.

Stay Updated

For event details and updates, visit the official website www.EidAlEtihad.ae