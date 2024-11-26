Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday welcomed Ferdinand Marcos Jr, President of the Republic of the Philippines, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his hope that the visit would herald a new and significant chapter in the development of relations between the two nations.

The two leaders discussed cooperation and opportunities to strengthen ties, particularly in the economic, trade, investment, and developmental fields, as well as other key sectors that align with the shared development priorities and mutual interests of both countries.

The discussions also covered a number of issues of shared interest, with both sides exchanging views on these matters.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the strong and evolving relationship between the UAE and the Philippines, which has witnessed considerable progress over the years, particularly in the area of development.

He highlighted that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and reiterated their shared commitment to further advancing these ties in the years ahead for the benefit of both nations.

Prospects for CEPA

In this context, Sheikh Mohamed stated that the UAE looks forward to continuing discussions towards reaching a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the Philippines to elevate trade and investment relations to new heights of mutual economic growth. The UAE, a key trading partner of the Philippines in the region, also collaborates with the country through ASEAN, where the UAE has held the status of a Sectoral Dialogue Partner since 2022.

Sheikh Mohamed noted the significant growth in trade between the UAE and ASEAN and emphasised that this partnership further enhances UAE-Philippines relations.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr expressed his sincere appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, commending the UAE’s remarkable humanitarian efforts and its steadfast commitment to supporting communities around the world, particularly in addressing shared global challenges.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr affirmed the Philippines’ commitment to strengthening cooperation with the UAE on all levels, building on the solid foundations of their longstanding relationship to advance mutual interests.

He also conveyed his appreciation for the warm reception extended to him during his visit.

In conjunction with the visit, the UAE and the Philippines signed several memoranda of understanding and agreements, covering areas such as culture, energy transition, mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, extradition, the transfer of sentenced persons, and cooperation in government development and modernisation.