Dubai: The weather in the UAE will be pleasant and partly cloudy today, with parts of Abu Dhabi receiving rainfall by nighttime.

The Met Office reports "partly cloudy conditions with a probability of rainfall and humidity, over Westward and Island regions of the UAE, by tonight".

The National Center of Meteorology forecast also states a chance of rainfall over some Western, Northern and coastal areas on Thursday, November 28.

Light to moderate winds can be expected during the daytime, gradually becoming fresh to strong at times by night. Wind speed may reach up to 45 km/hr, are expected over coastal and island regions.

Maximum temperatures in the country, according to the NCM, will be between 28 and 33 degree Celsius over coastal and island regions, while minimum temperature will be between 18 and 23 degree Celsius.