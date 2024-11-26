Can I swap GCC driving licence for UAE driving licence?

If you have recently moved to the UAE from a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) country, you may be wondering if your GCC driving licence can be converted to a UAE driving licence.

The Senior Parent plan by Dubai insurance and Aster is specifically designed to address the challenges that seniors face in accessing healthcare, offering an all-inclusive package

New health insurance plan launched for seniors in UAE

Senior residents in the UAE can now get a tailored health insurance plan for themselves. This follows the launch of a new plan called 'Vibrance Senior' by Dubai Insurance and Aster DM Healthcare, which claim it is a first-of-its-kind health insurance plan to meet the needs of senior residents in the UAE.

Salah is Liverpool's top scorer this term.

Salah is selfish, says Liverpool legend

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has criticised Mohamed Salah for being "selfish" in publicly addressing contract extension issues with the Premier League leaders.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather alert, indicating that rain will hit parts of Abu Dhabi, late night on Wednesday.

Rain in UAE: NCM forecast for Wednesday night, Thursday