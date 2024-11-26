STOCK Al Khail road
If you are renting a car while on a visit to the UAE, your GCC driving licence will be acceptable as a driving licence. Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Can I swap GCC driving licence for UAE driving licence?

If you have recently moved to the UAE from a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) country, you may be wondering if your GCC driving licence can be converted to a UAE driving licence.

Stock-Health-Insurance
The Senior Parent plan by Dubai insurance and Aster is specifically designed to address the challenges that seniors face in accessing healthcare, offering an all-inclusive package

New health insurance plan launched for seniors in UAE

Senior residents in the UAE can now get a tailored health insurance plan for themselves. This follows the launch of a new plan called 'Vibrance Senior' by Dubai Insurance and Aster DM Healthcare, which claim it is a first-of-its-kind health insurance plan to meet the needs of senior residents in the UAE.

Salah
Salah is Liverpool's top scorer this term.

Salah is selfish, says Liverpool legend

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has criticised Mohamed Salah for being "selfish" in publicly addressing contract extension issues with the Premier League leaders.

driving in the rain uae
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather alert, indicating that rain will hit parts of Abu Dhabi, late night on Wednesday.

Rain in UAE: NCM forecast for Wednesday night, Thursday

"Clouds amount increase gradually from late night Wednesday over Western areas and move toward coasts and islands, and over some Northern and Eastern areas with a chance of rainfall on Thursday," the weather alert read.

