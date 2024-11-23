Dubai: Dense fog covered many parts of Abu Dhabi this morning. The Met Office issued red and yellow fog alerts across the emirate, warning that visibility will be poor on some roads in Abu Dhabi.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), foggy weather is expected in these areas till 9.30am today.

Fog was reported over Abu Dhabi - Dubai road, Al Smeeh, Arjan, Sweihan in Al Ain, Al Wathba, Al Ain International Airport, Remah, Ghyathi Ajban, and Madinat Zayed in Abu Dhabi.

Foggy conditions extended to some parts of Dubai including the Al Maktoum International Airport and Madinat Hind, both in the western part of the emirate.

"A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas... till 9.30am, Saturday," an alert read.

There were no reports of fog in other parts of the country. According to the NCM, today's weather is expected to be pleasant, with clear to partly cloudy skies.

"[The weather will be] partly cloudy at times, with the probability of some convective cloud formation Eastward, may become convective by afternoon," the NCM forecast read.

While temperatures saw a slight increase on Friday, with the maximum temperature hitting 35°C and the lowest at 14.5°C, the weather will be slightly cooler today.

"Temperatures tend to decrease gradually," the NCM report added.

Humidity will incease by night and early Sunday morning, increasing the probability of early morning fog or mist formation over some internal areas.

The sea will be slight to moderate and rough at times Westward in the Arabian Gulf and relatively calm in the Oman Sea.

Early morning temperatures across the country were around 19°C. The weather is expected to be pleasant today with maximum temperature in the country expected to reach around to 32°C today.