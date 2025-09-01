UAE temperatures soar above 40°C as NCM warns of early morning fog and reduced visibility
Dubai: Residents across the UAE are in for another day of intense heat, dusty conditions, and reduced visibility, as the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) and AccuWeather report soaring temperatures and hazy skies across major cities.
Fog alert issued for early Monday morning
The NCM has issued a fog alert, warning of potential fog formation and severely reduced visibility—possibly dropping to near-zero levels—between 2am and 8:30am on Monday, September 1st. The alert covers coastal and internal areas, prompting authorities to urge caution for early-morning commuters.
The Met Office reported fog over Al Hamra and along Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road, from Al Mugheirah Bridge to Jabal Al Dhannah Bridge in the Al Dhafra region. Fog was also observed in Um Laylah, east of Al Zarraf, as well as in Habshan and Madinat Zayed. Motorists are advised to drive with caution due to reduced visibility in affected areas.
According to Accuweather, today’s weather in Dubai will be hazy and dusty, with temperatures peaking at a scorching 40°C. Conditions remain oppressive tonight, with a low of 31°C and continued haze. The current temperature stands at 35°C, though the "real feel" has climbed to 38°C under sunny skies.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi is experiencing slightly hotter conditions, with the mercury expected to reach 41°C. Tonight’s low will mirror Dubai’s at 31°C, with the same dusty and hazy outlook. While the air temperature is 32°C, it feels significantly hotter at 44°C.
Nationwide forecast: Extreme heat in the interior
According to the NCM, today’s overall forecast will be fair to partly cloudy, with cloud development expected in some eastern and southern regions, potentially becoming convective by afternoon—a sign of rising vertical air movements that can bring unstable conditions.
Inland areas will see maximum temperatures between 43°C and 47°C.
Coastal areas and islands can expect highs ranging from 37°C to 44°C.
Mountainous regions will be relatively cooler, with temperatures between 31°C and 36°C.
The highest temperature recorded in the UAE on Sunday was a blistering 47.6°C in Hamim, located in the Al Dhafra region, at 3pm.
Humidity, winds, and sea conditions
Expect increased humidity overnight and into Tuesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, bringing a higher chance of fog or mist formation once again.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening in strength—blowing from the Southeast to Northwest at 10 to 25 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h.
Sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Health and safety advisory
Authorities advise the public to:
Limit outdoor exposure during peak heat hours.
Stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activities.
Exercise caution while driving in fog-affected areas.
Monitor updates from official weather channels and the NCM.
With extreme heat and unstable visibility conditions forecasted, UAE residents are urged to take necessary precautions as the region continues to experience the harshest days of the summer season.
