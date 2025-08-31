Watch: Whirlwind kicks up dust, rain and cloud cover expected over Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

Dubai; The UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a warning that unstable weather conditions, including rain and cloud formations of varying intensity, are expected to continue across the country. A video of a whirlwind at Kadra in Ras Al Khaimah, posted by the popular Instagram account @uaeweatherman around 3pm on Sunday, August 31, has gone viral, highlighting the recent shift in weather conditions.

In response to the current conditions, the NCM has issued an orange and yellow alert for convective (rainy) cloud formations, effective until 8 pm today. The alert also advises motorists to drive with caution, as dusty skies and reduced visibility are anticipated to persist until 8 pm.

Meanwhile, other parts of the country are experiencing extremely humid weather. The NCM forecasts relative humidity to reach 85 to 90 percent this week, with a daily average close to 50 percent. The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday afternoon was 47.6°C. Cloudy and dusty conditions are also expected to continue in Al Ain and surrounding areas until Thursday, September 4.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi Social Media Reporter

