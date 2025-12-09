GOLD/FOREX
4 days, 5 kilos — online ‘slimming shots’ leave woman vomiting blood and without a pulse

Woman's near-fatal experience highlights dangers of online slimming shots

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
A 28-year-old woman from Suzhou, identified only as Chen, landed in a critical medical emergency after using an unregulated “weight loss injection” she bought online. Illustrative purpose.
Dubai: Trying quick-fix hacks for rapid weight loss is nothing new — especially in an age where social media constantly advertises “fat-burning shots” and miracle slimming formulas.

But behind the flashy promises, the risks can be life-threatening.

A disturbing case from China shows just how dangerous these shortcuts can be.

A 28-year-old woman from Suzhou, identified only as Chen, landed in a critical medical emergency after using an unregulated “weight loss injection” she bought online.

Paid Dh460 for ‘slimming shots’ promising 3.5kg loss per dose

According to the South China Morning Post, Chen learned about the product from a friend who claimed each injection could guarantee at least 3.5kg of weight loss.

Tempted by the promise, Chen purchased three shots for 900 yuan (about Dh460).

Although she had never used such products before, Chen decided to start cautiously, injecting only half the recommended dose around her abdomen.

But within hours, she felt extremely unwell — nausea, vomiting and a sharp drop in appetite. Believing this was part of the “slimming process,” she continued using the injections.

“In the first three days, I really did lose almost a kilogram a day. I lost 5kg in four days,” she said.

Vomiting blood, no pulse: The injection nearly killed her

On the fourth day, her condition deteriorated rapidly.

“I started vomiting green and yellow fluid. The hospital told me it was bile — I had burned the lining of my stomach,” she recalled.

The situation turned life-threatening during an ECG test.

“While lying down, I suddenly vomited blood. My digestive tract had started bleeding. At one point, my pulse stopped… I had come very close to receiving a critical condition notice.”

Doctors were able to stabilise her, but warned that her body had suffered severe internal damage. She has been advised not to get pregnant for at least a year.

Illegal workshops selling fake semaglutide shots

China’s state broadcaster CCTV later investigated the trend. What they uncovered was alarming:

The injections were unregulated

They were made in illegal underground workshops

The active ingredient was illegally sourced semaglutide, a prescription drug used for diabetes and weight management

The shots — sold for hundreds — cost as little as 4 yuan to produce

These fake products were being repackaged and marketed on social platforms as “cosmetic slimming boosters.”

Chen’s near-fatal case has since gone viral in China and is being seen as a powerful warning about blindly trusting online weight loss shortcuts.

Stephen N R
Stephen N R
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
