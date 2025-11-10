K-Pop star HyunA faints on stage, sparking concern over her rapid 10 kg weight loss

The incident occurred in Macao, while the star was in the middle of her performance.
HyunA has apologised to her fans after fainting on stage during her performance at WATERBOMB MACAO 2025.
On October 9, the singer lost consciousness while performing her hit track Bubble Pop and collapsed mid-performance. Her backup dancers quickly rushed to her side before security escorted her off stage.
While the cause of her fainting spell has not been confirmed, fans have speculated that it may be linked to her recent extreme dieting and rapid weight loss. HyunA had first revealed on October 3 that she was dieting, following rumors of pregnancy sparked by noticeable weight gain. Then, just days ago on November 5, she shared a photo of her scale reading 49.88 kg, confirming she had shed 10 kilograms in a remarkably short time.
Later that night, HyunA took to Instagram to issue an emotional apology and assure fans of her recovery, writing:
I’m truly, truly sorry...
Although it was only a short time since my last performance, I wanted to show you a great performance, but I don’t feel like I managed to be professional, and to be honest, I don’t remember anything.
After constantly thinking about it for a while, I wanted to tell you this no matter what.
Many Macao fans came, and including our A-ings [HyunA’s fans], everyone paid money to watch this performance, so I feel apologetic and truly sorry.
I’ll try to build my stamina and consistently work hard in the future. It would be amazing if everything went the way I wanted it to, but I’ll try hard..!!
I want to thank you for always adoring, loving, and cherishing me ever since I was young, despite my shortcomings.
And I’m really okay! Don’t worry about me! I hope everyone has a good night.. sleep well!!
