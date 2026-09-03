Santos star was tackled inside six seconds and later forced off with thigh pain
Dubai: Injuries and fouls have been a familiar nightmare for Neymar Jr. throughput his career. While some may expect the aggressiveness towards him may take a fall at the age of 34 years, it only happens to grow.
In the recent match against Palmeiras in the quarter final of the Copa do Brazil, players got involved in a heated argument within seconds after the kickoff. And the reason was none other than Neymar. Moments into the second leg of the knockout game, the veteran Santos star was on the received a brutal tackle from behind by the opposing player Felipe Anderson.
The clock had not even struck the 10-second mark before which Neymar was already on the ground. Players from both teams immediately began clashing into each other as the referee didn’t spare much time to show yellow card to the Palmeiras player. While Neymar struggled to walk initially, he continued the game.
He even helped lift Palmeiras’ Alex Perreria from the ground who was down from a follow-up tackle. While the incident took place at the six second of the game, the game argument between the players continued for couple of more minutes.
However, Neymar didn’t stay much longer on the field as he suffered a thigh injury in the final minutes of the first half before asking to get substituted. The 34-year-old limped off the field with leg pain and was then replaced by Rony in the second half of the game.
The game went on to remain goalless with Palmeiras heading into the semifinals courtesy of their 3-0 win in the first leg. There hasn’t been an update on the severity of Neymar’s injury, as fans continue to hope it’s nothing serious.