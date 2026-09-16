Netflix’s Monster: Who is Emma Borden? All about Lizzie Borden’s elusive sister and their fallout

When Andrew and Abby Borden were murdered in their Fall River home on August 4, 1892, Emma wasn't there. She was some 17 miles away in Fairhaven, staying with a friend. It was Lizzie who had a family physician wire Emma the news once Andrew's body was found. That absence gave Emma an alibi Lizzie never had, and it's part of why Emma was never seriously considered a suspect, even as her sister became the face of the case.