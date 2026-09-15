Theft convict allegedly used sister’s ID to evade police checks since 2018
Dubai: Turkish police have arrested a fugitive who allegedly spent eight years disguised as a woman and used his sister’s ID card to evade capture after being sentenced to prison for theft and impersonating public officials.
The man, identified as Tuğrul Bar, had been wanted since 2018 after receiving a prison sentence in three cases involving theft and impersonation, according to the account. Rather than surrendering to authorities, he disappeared and radically changed his appearance in an effort to avoid recognition.
Investigators said Bar altered his hairstyle, facial appearance and clothing and presented himself as a woman during his daily movements in Istanbul, making it difficult for police patrols to match him with photographs held in official records.
He was also accused of using his sister’s identity card at security checkpoints, allowing him to pass police inspections without his true identity being detected.
The disguise allegedly enabled Bar to remain at large for eight years before investigators uncovered a financial trail that led them to Istanbul’s Kadıköy district.
Authorities detected purchases and other financial activity involving credit cards belonging to his sister at a time when official records showed she was outside Turkey, prompting investigators to place the location under surveillance.
Police subsequently raided the premises and detained a person dressed as a woman. A fingerprint check at a police station established that the suspect was Bar, ending his years on the run.
Bar was transferred to prison to begin serving his outstanding sentence. Prosecutors also opened a new investigation into allegations including identity impersonation and the falsification or misuse of official documents, potentially exposing him to additional penalties.