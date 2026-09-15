GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Fugitive who lived disguised as woman for eight years arrested in Istanbul

Theft convict allegedly used sister’s ID to evade police checks since 2018

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Turkish police arrest a fugitive who hid for eight years dressed as a woman and using his sister’s ID, after tracking suspicious credit card activity.
Turkish police arrest a fugitive who hid for eight years dressed as a woman and using his sister’s ID, after tracking suspicious credit card activity.
X/

Dubai: Turkish police have arrested a fugitive who allegedly spent eight years disguised as a woman and used his sister’s ID card to evade capture after being sentenced to prison for theft and impersonating public officials.

The man, identified as Tuğrul Bar, had been wanted since 2018 after receiving a prison sentence in three cases involving theft and impersonation, according to the account. Rather than surrendering to authorities, he disappeared and radically changed his appearance in an effort to avoid recognition.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Investigators said Bar altered his hairstyle, facial appearance and clothing and presented himself as a woman during his daily movements in Istanbul, making it difficult for police patrols to match him with photographs held in official records.

He was also accused of using his sister’s identity card at security checkpoints, allowing him to pass police inspections without his true identity being detected.

The disguise allegedly enabled Bar to remain at large for eight years before investigators uncovered a financial trail that led them to Istanbul’s Kadıköy district.

Authorities detected purchases and other financial activity involving credit cards belonging to his sister at a time when official records showed she was outside Turkey, prompting investigators to place the location under surveillance.

Police subsequently raided the premises and detained a person dressed as a woman. A fingerprint check at a police station established that the suspect was Bar, ending his years on the run.

Bar was transferred to prison to begin serving his outstanding sentence. Prosecutors also opened a new investigation into allegations including identity impersonation and the falsification or misuse of official documents, potentially exposing him to additional penalties.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Turkey

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Liverpool have announced Turkish Airlines will become their new main shirt sponsor

Liverpool's new shirt deal brings back memories of 2005

2m read
From old Dubai icons to the newest openings

From old Dubai icons to the newest openings

8m read
A cargo ship sank in the Marmara Sea near Istanbul after colliding with a second vessel, with rescuers hunting 10 people who were on board, Turkish officials said Wednesday.

Cargo ship sinks off Turkey with 10 crew on board

2m read
The claimant told the court that her sister had asked to borrow Dh540,000, which she transferred in two payments, Dh500,000 followed by Dh40,000.

Woman takes sister to court over Dh340,000 unpaid debt

2m read