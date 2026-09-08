Why Liverpool's new shirt sponsor brings back memories of 2005 Istanbul miracle

Turkish Airlines deal rekindles Istanbul memories and reshapes Liverpool’s future
There are some football partnerships that just seem to make sense.
For Liverpool fans, this might be one of them.
Liverpool have announced that Turkish Airlines will become their new main shirt sponsor from the 2027/28 season, replacing Standard Chartered and bringing an end to a 17 year era.
But there is something rather fitting about the name that will replace it.
Turkish Airlines. Istanbul. Liverpool.
You probably know where this is going.
Istanbul will forever hold a special place in Liverpool history.
It was there in 2005 that Liverpool produced one of the greatest comebacks football has ever seen.
Rafael Benitez's side were 3-0 down against AC Milan at half time in the Champions League final before Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso scored to bring them level.
Liverpool eventually won the trophy on penalties.
More than two decades later, Turkey's national airline will have its name across the front of the famous red shirt.
And Liverpool themselves made the Istanbul connection while announcing the partnership.
Chief commercial officer Ben Latty said the relationship already had "strong foundations" because of those special memories from 2005.
There is, of course, a huge financial side to the partnership too.
The five year agreement is reportedly worth more than £300 million, which would mean Liverpool receiving more than £60 million per season. The club have not officially disclosed the financial terms of the agreement.
Turkish Airlines will become Liverpool's main club partner from June 1, 2027, with its branding appearing on the men's, women's and Academy match shirts from the beginning of the 2027/28 season.
It will also mean a significant visual change for Liverpool supporters.
Standard Chartered have been Liverpool's main club partner since 2010 and will complete 17 years in that position at the end of the 2026/27 season.
They are not completely leaving Liverpool, though, and will continue their relationship with the club as a global partner from June 2027.
So yes, this is a massive commercial deal for Liverpool.
But for supporters who remember that incredible night in 2005, there is a little bit more to it.
Liverpool and Istanbul are together again.