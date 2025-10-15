Emirates and AC Milan extend iconic partnership, strengthening global football ties

Deal reinforces Emirates’ leadership in sports sponsorship and AC Milan’s global fan reach
Dubai: Emirates and AC Milan have announced the renewal of their long-standing partnership, reaffirming one of the most successful and enduring collaborations in football. The agreement ensures Emirates remains the Principal Partner, Official Airline Partner, and Official Men’s Jersey Partner of the legendary Italian club.
Under the extended deal, Emirates’ well-known ‘Fly Better’ logo will continue to feature on the front of AC Milan’s Men’s First Team shirts across all major competitions, including Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA and FIFA tournaments, as well as international friendlies.
The partnership will also expand to AC Milan Academy youth players, showcasing Emirates’ support for nurturing future talent. This move highlights both brands’ shared vision of promoting football from the grassroots level to the global stage.
Emirates will enjoy extensive brand exposure through LED displays in stadiums and training centres during all home matches. The deal also includes exclusive digital content, fan experiences, and premium hospitality opportunities for Emirates guests and supporters.
In addition, the renewed partnership will introduce innovative global fan engagement initiatives — including watch parties in key international cities — allowing fans around the world to celebrate their passion for the Rossoneri.
Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, expressed pride in continuing the collaboration, saying: “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with AC Milan. This collaboration, built on shared values and a mutual commitment to excellence, has created unforgettable experiences for millions of fans worldwide. Our deep-rooted relationship with Italy makes this extension a natural next step, as we continue to connect Milan and other Italian cities to the world through Dubai, while bringing Rossoneri fans across our global network closer to their favourite club and players.”
AC Milan’s Chief Commercial Officer, Maikel Oettle, echoed the sentiment, stating: “The renewal of our partnership with Emirates stands as testimony to one of the most historic and admired collaborations in football. Emirates will continue to stand by our side, helping us strengthen the Club’s foundations while connecting new generations of fans around the world through experiences that go far beyond the pitch.”
Emirates’ relationship with AC Milan began in 2007 and quickly evolved into one of football’s most recognisable sponsorships. The airline became the club’s official jersey sponsor in the 2010/2011 season. In 2024, to mark AC Milan’s 125th anniversary, Emirates unveiled a special A380 aircraft livery featuring the club’s crest and colours — a striking symbol of the enduring partnership.
AC Milan has also expanded its international presence with a new office in Dubai, serving as a key hub to strengthen its commercial and communication strategies across the Middle East and beyond.
The renewed deal with AC Milan reinforces Emirates’ position as a global leader in sports sponsorship. The airline already has high-profile partnerships with leading European clubs including Real Madrid, Arsenal FC, Benfica SL and Olympique Lyonnais.
Recently, Emirates announced a new Platinum Partnership with FC Bayern Munich, covering the 2025-26 to 2031-32 seasons. The airline has also been the Title Partner of The Emirates FA Cup for nearly a decade.
In the UAE, Emirates continues to back local football through the UAE Pro League and will feature on Al Ain FC’s training jerseys throughout the 2025/26 season.
With this extended partnership, Emirates and AC Milan reaffirm their shared vision — uniting fans across continents, celebrating sporting excellence, and continuing a legacy that bridges aviation and football on the global stage.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox