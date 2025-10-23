Archi Real Estate ventures into global markets with Miami, Dubai projects

With 50 projects and 42,000 residents, Archi leads Georgia’s market and eyes global growth
Since launching operations in 2006, Archi has delivered more projects than any other developer in Georgia, building a reputation for scale, quality, and sustained growth.
The company has completed over one million square metres of construction, with developments currently under way in key locations across Tbilisi and nationwide. “Innovation drives the market, and we differentiate ourselves through quality and forward thinking,” explains Founder and Chairman Ilia Tsulaia.
With a track record of delivering premium projects, the company has achieved significant success. “While real estate prices have risen 40–50% overall, our key areas have seen 60–70% growth, with higher rental yields thanks to attention to every detail—from entrances to maintenance,” says Tsulaia.
Leveraging the company’s robust position, Archi is now expanding into the hospitality sector, partnering with global brands including Wyndham and Marriott to develop exclusive hotels and aparthotels in key locations such as Batumi and Sioni Lake.
Innovation drives the market, and we differentiate ourselves through quality and forward thinking.Ilia Tsulaia, Founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Archi
And beyond its domestic activities, international expansion plans include construction of a $50-million multi-functional residential complex near Miami, in partnership with U.S. developers Elite Group, and an imminent entry into Dubai’s real estate market.
Despite this strategic evolution, the foundations of Archi’s success are unchanging. A key pillar is a service model that extends beyond the sale, with residents receiving aftercare support through a range of services.
In addition, the company organises events and activities to help build a sense of community—a commitment to social responsibility reflected in its policy of donating 5% of profits to good causes.
As the company enters a pivotal new stage of growth, Tsulaia outlines Archi’s vision, global ambitions, and the strategic role of UAE partnerships in shaping its next chapter.
How has your vision for Archi evolved?
From day one, our vision was to operate with integrity, exceed our commitments, and deliver the highest quality. That mindset hasn’t changed as we’ve built Archi into Georgia’s leading real estate developer.
Over time, we’ve deepened our commitment—transforming Archi from a developer into a lifestyle company. Beyond selling apartments, we help people fulfil their dreams; buying a home is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we ensure the entire journey is smooth, comfortable, and rewarding.
Archi develops premium projects and is a trusted partner of leading global brands, bringing together international hotels and aparthotels such as Archi Ramada Batumi in partnership with Ramada Encore by Wyndham, Le Meridien Sioni Lake Resort & Spa by Archi in collaboration with Le Meridien by Marriott Bonvoy, and ibis Tbilisi City in partnership with Accor.
What is Archi’s market position and competitive advantage?
Since 2006, Archi has completed over 50 projects, with more than 27 currently under development. We’ve sold a significant number of apartments and are Georgia’s most trusted and recognized developer—stemming from our commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation.
We’ve completed more projects than any other developer in Georgia, and we’re active across nearly every district of Tbilisi and countrywide. Over the next four years, we plan to invest $1 billion—an unparalleled commitment in the Georgian market by a Georgian investor.
What fueled your expansion into hospitality?
With Georgia’s growing tourism, we saw demand—especially from Gulf clients—for premium, hospitality-style living. In Batumi, we are developing a landmark Ramada Encore-branded property, but the centerpiece of our hospitality strategy is the five-star Le Meridien Resort in Sioni that will redefine destination living in Georgia.
The development includes around 400 premium apartments, designed for Gulf-region customers who want a luxurious, climate-friendly summer escape. This is a full-service lifestyle resort, built for the tastes and expectations of international buyers.
How is Archi leveraging investment opportunities with UAE partners?
Cooperation between our countries is growing, and the foundation is strong. Emaar’s $6 billion investment in Georgia is a beacon for others. Even though Emaar is a competitor, we welcome their presence—it will attract more investors and customers, promoting the country and highlighting shared opportunities.
The growing partnership is extremely promising. We are already in discussions with Emirati investors exploring real estate and large-scale developments. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement opens the door to deeper collaboration, enabling joint ventures, strategic partnerships, and long-term cooperation. I view the UAE as a benchmark for excellence and study their development models to elevate Archi’s trajectory.
With Archi Miami underway, what are your broader international expansion plans?
While Georgia remains our core focus, we’ve already launched a $50 million project in the U.S. and plan to enter the Dubai market soon—key steps in our global strategy. But our vision goes beyond Archi alone. We want to challenge the market, drive innovation, and elevate industry standards—not just through competition, but through collaboration with international players.
This benefits our customers, our business, and Georgia as a whole. To stay competitive and meet rising global demand, it’s essential to welcome more international investment and foster a stronger, more dynamic real estate sector.
How do you assess the outlook for Georgia’s real estate market?
The market is growing, and growth is accelerating, particularly in the last three years. Between 2020 and 2022, prices rose 50%, yet demand increased. This year, sales are already up 40%, on track for 2,500 units. I believe this trend is sustainable.
Economic growth is driving higher incomes, leading to greater demand for quality housing, second homes, and investments. If this continues, the market will stay strong for the next five to 10 years.
How have your studies at Harvard and INSEAD influenced Archi’s growth?
After Harvard and INSEAD, I implemented insights directly into Archi—including a new KPI system inspired by Harvard case studies. I worked closely with my team to apply what we learned, and the results are already visible. We also invited one of my professors to Georgia for a team workshop this April, further reinforcing our commitment to world-class practices.
