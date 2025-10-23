Anagi launches investor-centric platform, revolutionising Georgia's real estate market

With Anagi, Georgia’s top builder opens doors to smoother projects for global investors
Anagi is a leading force in Georgia’s buoyant construction sector, known for its technical proficiency and successful execution of complex projects. The firm’s portfolio includes stadiums, hotels, malls, industrial facilities and high-end residential developments, delivered to the highest standards. “Key components like price, time, and quality are where we excel,” says Founder Zaza Gogotishvili. “This approach is one reason we are leaders in the market.”
The company’s signature developments include the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi, the Hilton Batumi hotel, Olympic-standard ski resort infrastructure and rehabilitation and reconstruction work on Tbilisi’s historic areas.
Anagi’s track record demonstrates its breadth and reliability, underpinned by a commitment to client satisfaction that sees the company attach special importance to every customer, ensuring their requirements are continually fulfilled.
“When a client comes to Anagi, they know they can trust us, especially with difficult projects,” says Gogotishvili. “We do not focus on why something cannot be done; we focus on how to do it.”
That same client-first approach now underpins Anagi Collab, a new end-to-end delivery platform created specifically for investors. Built to stream line real estate projects, Anagi Collab introduces a new benchmark in development outsourcing.
Its all-in-one offering spans feasibility analysis, financial structuring, budgeting, architectural design, sales and marketing, after-sales service, and legal and commercial support. Designed to reduce cost, risk and complexity for international investors, the model ensures reliable delivery and eliminates the need for multiple third-party vendors.
Unlike conventional joint ventures, this structure offers flexibility, technical oversight and regulatory coordination, all managed by a team with comprehensive market and locality expertise.
“We believe that our vision and innovative approach will foster an environment where developers can implement new standards, driving progress across the entire industry,” says Tamar Gaprindashvili, CEO of Anagi Collab. “We are dedicated to shaping a future where the real estate market becomes even stronger, more resilient, and sustainable.”
The launch of Anagi Collab was marked by the opening of a dedicated sales office in April 2025, an event which also saw the announcement of the company’s first flagship initiative, Tbilisi Acres. Positioned as a game-changer in urban development, Tbilisi Acres is the first self-sufficient neighbourhood of its kind in Georgia.
Planned as a “city within a city”, the project offers apartments surrounded by public areas, essential amenities, green zones and uninterrupted natural views— all within walking distance.
A total of 75 low- to mid-rise buildings will occupy just 15% of the 620,000-square-metre site, with the remaining space reserved for forests and landscaped parkland.
Strategically located between Tbilisi’s popular Vake and Saburtalo districts, the site is a two-minute drive from University Street and sits along the route to Nafetvrebi.
By launching Tbilisi Acres, Anagi Collab demonstrates how international design and construction standards can be successfully applied to a Georgian context.
It also signals a broader shift toward scalable, investor-friendly projects with strong long-term appeal. With more collaborations in the pipeline, Anagi’s new venture offers foreign partners a strategic route into Georgia’s growing property market—delivered with the expertise of a construction firm that continues to lead in both quality and scope.
