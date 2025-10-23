One Development: Redefining real estate in Batumi

Personal developer approach are drawing Gulf investors to Batumi’s dynamic property market
One Development is reshaping Batumi’s real estate market with family-oriented projects that meet rising demand for long-term residences. “We are positioned to offer more than short-term rental studios,” explains Founder Luka Gerekhelia, highlighting the market opportunity driving the firm’s growth.
The company’s flagship ONE project combines advanced engineering with prime residential positioning amidst an array of amenities for family living. The 36-storey tower offers a mix of apartments and custom penthouses, with views of the Black Sea, mountains, and glittering city skyline.
Meanwhile, the HOME project, in nearby Gonio, comprises premium townhouses overlooking the coastline and is adjacent to the area earmarked for development by the UAE’s Emaar. “We expect this will increase their value, so we are focused on completing the complex, offering greater value to our customers,” notes Gerekhelia.
Building on the firm’s reputation for trust and quality, strategic partnerships with global hotel brands are central to its expansion plans. Construction has already started on the company’s Ramada Residences project, in collaboration with Wyndham Hotel Group. “The branded residence market is performing well in Batumi,” says Gerekhelia. “For international investors, this presents a strong opportunity.”
We see strong interest from visitors from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and others.Luka Gerekhelia, Founder, One Development
With two further projects in the works, including an all-inclusive resort complex in Ureki, the company is now opening an office in the Gulf to better serve investor demand in the region. Here, Gerekhelia discusses investor partnerships and how Batumi’s evolution into a year-round destination is spurring growth.
Our vision was to avoid following the usual approach. In our first project, we focused on larger residential units designed for long-term living, rather than small studios meant for short-term rentals. We noticed a lack of family-oriented housing: two- or three-bedroom apartments made up just 1–2% of the market. We developed homes to meet that demand, and it proved to be successful.
You could buy three or four studios, or one large apartment with three bedrooms. The latter is in much higher demand because with thousands of studios in Batumi, spacious apartments are almost non-existent. That insight guided our project.
The market is very competitive, but that presents a strong opportunity for all developers in Batumi. We strengthen each other by bringing in customers from abroad through marketing and advertising, making Batumi one of the most dynamic real estate markets today.
The key is to focus on the product – the apartment the customer will eventually receive. That is why we have put significant effort into the layout design. We approach it from the customer's perspective, thinking through every detail of how they will live in the space.
Since most of our customers are not local, they need support. As their first point of contact in Georgia, we see it as our responsibility to provide them with information about the country and its regulations.
The main construction challenge was the foundation. We used 87 piles, each 42 metres deep, an uncommon approach in Batumi. These deep piles ensure earthquake resistance at ground-zero level, essential for a 36-storey building. The design was created by Alpha Architecture, led by renowned Georgian architect Irakli Emiridze, who collaborates with major developers in Batumi and Tbilisi.
The building is divided into two sections: floors 1–28 are standard residential apartments, while floors 29–36 consist of uniquely designed penthouses. The area is primarily residential, which shaped our positioning of the project. With access to schools, kindergartens, grocery stores, fitness centres, salons, all within a 100-metre radius, it is ideal for family living.
Batumi is a comfortable and compact city with ample recreational opportunities. For investors, a key advantage is Batumi’s commitment to become a year-round destination, not just a summer resort.
The development of the Goderdzi Ski Resort is central to this effort. It is quickly becoming one of Georgia’s top ski destinations and continued growth is essential for Batumi’s transformation into a four-season city.
As developers, we must contribute by building infrastructure and facilities that support year-round living: more entertainment, business, and cultural spaces. While Batumi’s gastronomy scene is strong, there’s also room for further growth. Developers have the power to bring fresh momentum to Batumi’s growth.
If you have a good product, you can sell it anywhere. We know more about Georgia than most, which makes communication easier, especially with investors from Gulf countries, who are currently our main audience. We see strong interest from visitors from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and others. They are drawn to Georgia’s nature, food, and overall experience.
While we focus on this group, we are also working to attract other markets. The key is to keep our offer reliable and profitable, clearly demonstrating the investment opportunities in Georgia.
Our next location is in Ureki, famous for its magnetic black sand beaches. We plan to build a hotel complex designed in an all-inclusive, resort style with extensive facilities. We have secured the land and are focused on creating a destination with sufficient infrastructure for extended stays.
