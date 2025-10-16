GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS

Driving Investment: UAE's $6 billion investment boosts growth

Enterprise Georgia leads investment promotion in one of the world’s most dynamic economies

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
2 MIN READ
Driving Investment: UAE's $6 billion investment boosts growth

Georgia’s economy continues to power ahead. After consecutive years of double-digit growth post-pandemic, the robust expansion in GDP continued in 2024 with a 9.4% increase. Careful macroeconomic management and rising incomes are powering strong domestic demand and overseas investment in an increasingly diversified economy.

For Enterprise Georgia CEO Mikheil Khidureli, the country’s appeal is multi-faceted. “We know our strengths: a strategic location, an educated and multilingual workforce, and an increasingly sophisticated service sector,” he says. “As a small nation, we know we must stand out. Competing globally means we must outperform our competitors.”

The strength of Georgia’s fundamentals means that growth trajectory is expected to continue, with the IMF forecasting a 6% GDP rise in 2026. It’s an outlook that has attracted investment in sectors right across the economy, with a recent $6 billion deal signed with the UAE developer Eagle Hills cementing the nation’s status as a destination for global capital. “The fact that Eagle Hills has chosen Georgia sends a powerful signal,” says Khidureli. “It demonstrates confidence, credibility and opportunity.”  

As more companies follow suit, Enterprise Georgia stands ready to provide comprehensive support services. “We operate as a one-stop shop for investors,” says Khidureli. “We don’t just offer incentives—we offer a complete business case.”  

What are Enterprise Georgia’s current strategic priorities?

We launched an ambitious new roadmap for 2024-2028. One of the most significant milestones we’ve already achieved under this new strategic vision is securing a landmark investment from one of the UAE’s most prominent developers, Eagle Hills. This partnership will bring a transformative $6 billion investment to Georgia, encompassing two large-scale projects: one near Tbilisi and another along our Black Sea coast.

This is one of the largest and most visionary investments Georgia has ever attracted. We’re proud to be at the centre of it, facilitating and coordinating the process on behalf of the government. As the lead investment promotion agency, we serve as the key liaison between investors and the government, ensuring alignment and seamless execution.

What makes Georgia such an appealing destination for UAE investors?

Speed in terms of decision making is one of the most critical factors in investment attraction—something our partners at Eagle Hills immediately recognised. We’re structured to escalate matters quickly and minimise bureaucracy wherever possible. That responsiveness has become one of our trademarks.

Which sectors stand to benefit most from the UAE-Georgia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement?

Energy and logistics are two of Georgia’s most promising sectors. With growing domestic electricity demand and plans to construct an energy cable connecting Georgia to Europe, expanding our energy capacity is not just a goal—it’s a necessity.

We’ve also signed an agreement with Masdar. They’re planning to develop large-scale solar power projects in Georgia. Our renewable energy landscape is ripe for innovation and long-term partnerships.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Georgia, UAE boost economic & digital connectivity

Georgia, UAE boost economic & digital connectivity

1h ago3m read
UAE and Georgia: A Partnership for growth

UAE and Georgia: A Partnership for growth

1h ago2m read
Irakli Nadareishvili, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia

Irakli Nadareishvili shares Georgia's economic strategy

1m read
Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia

Georgia's Ambitions: Economic growth & connectivity

7m read