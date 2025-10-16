Driving Investment: UAE's $6 billion investment boosts growth

Enterprise Georgia leads investment promotion in one of the world’s most dynamic economies
Georgia’s economy continues to power ahead. After consecutive years of double-digit growth post-pandemic, the robust expansion in GDP continued in 2024 with a 9.4% increase. Careful macroeconomic management and rising incomes are powering strong domestic demand and overseas investment in an increasingly diversified economy.
For Enterprise Georgia CEO Mikheil Khidureli, the country’s appeal is multi-faceted. “We know our strengths: a strategic location, an educated and multilingual workforce, and an increasingly sophisticated service sector,” he says. “As a small nation, we know we must stand out. Competing globally means we must outperform our competitors.”
The strength of Georgia’s fundamentals means that growth trajectory is expected to continue, with the IMF forecasting a 6% GDP rise in 2026. It’s an outlook that has attracted investment in sectors right across the economy, with a recent $6 billion deal signed with the UAE developer Eagle Hills cementing the nation’s status as a destination for global capital. “The fact that Eagle Hills has chosen Georgia sends a powerful signal,” says Khidureli. “It demonstrates confidence, credibility and opportunity.”
As more companies follow suit, Enterprise Georgia stands ready to provide comprehensive support services. “We operate as a one-stop shop for investors,” says Khidureli. “We don’t just offer incentives—we offer a complete business case.”
We launched an ambitious new roadmap for 2024-2028. One of the most significant milestones we’ve already achieved under this new strategic vision is securing a landmark investment from one of the UAE’s most prominent developers, Eagle Hills. This partnership will bring a transformative $6 billion investment to Georgia, encompassing two large-scale projects: one near Tbilisi and another along our Black Sea coast.
This is one of the largest and most visionary investments Georgia has ever attracted. We’re proud to be at the centre of it, facilitating and coordinating the process on behalf of the government. As the lead investment promotion agency, we serve as the key liaison between investors and the government, ensuring alignment and seamless execution.
Speed in terms of decision making is one of the most critical factors in investment attraction—something our partners at Eagle Hills immediately recognised. We’re structured to escalate matters quickly and minimise bureaucracy wherever possible. That responsiveness has become one of our trademarks.
Energy and logistics are two of Georgia’s most promising sectors. With growing domestic electricity demand and plans to construct an energy cable connecting Georgia to Europe, expanding our energy capacity is not just a goal—it’s a necessity.
We’ve also signed an agreement with Masdar. They’re planning to develop large-scale solar power projects in Georgia. Our renewable energy landscape is ripe for innovation and long-term partnerships.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox