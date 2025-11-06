Partnership signed between Tonino Lamborghini and FK Development

The official partnership agreement was signed several months ago in Bologna, Italy
Bologna: One of the most significant collaborations of recent years has been officially signed between Tonino Lamborghini and the Georgian construction and development company FK Development. This partnership marks the beginning of a new and important era in the Georgian development sector.
As part of the region’s most ambitious project, Batumi Island, developed by FK Development, the world-renowned Italian brand is making its exclusive entry into the Caucasus, and the building will officially bear the name Tonino Lamborghini Tower Batumi.
The official partnership agreement was signed several months ago in Bologna, Italy, during the visit of the FK Development delegation, during which the parties confirmed their shared vision and the terms of the collaboration.
The project name was officially unveiled on 31 October in Batumi, during a major event attended by Tonino Lamborghini himself, together with his daughter Ginevra, Angela Krieger and the brand’s management.
The announcement of the name marked a new chapter in the shared history between FK Development and the Italian brand.
The Tonino Lamborghini Tower Batumi represents an international collaboration in which Italian aesthetics and brand heritage merge with FK Development’s modern architectural vision and the maritime environment.
The result is a high-end residential and investment complex that embodies the brand’s philosophy – “Luxury Beyond Time” – offering residents and investors a unique experience guaranteed by exceptional quality, design and comfort.
The Tonino Lamborghini brand brings a unique added value: every element of the project is conceived to meet the highest standards in terms of design, materials, technology and execution.
Investors acquire not only properties bearing the brand’s name, but also the uncompromising quality, perfection and aesthetic identity that distinguish this Italian legend.
A project of this kind goes beyond normal return-on-investment expectations, positioning itself as an exclusive, collectible real-estate asset whose value is defined by its rarity, historical heritage and international prestige.
The Tonino Lamborghini Tower Batumi is set to become the symbol of Batumi Island and an architectural manifesto of Italian style on the Black Sea coast. The apartments stand out for their high-quality materials, refined interiors, authentic Tonino Lamborghini furniture made in Italy, and smart technologies that convey the brand’s design language in every detail: precision, power and elegance.
Fridon Katamadze, creator of the Batumi Island project and founder of FK Development, said: “It is a great honor for us to realize a project that unites the Georgian vision with an iconic Italian brand. We emphasize that this is not just another investment project, but one that embodies the DNA of a brand with a deep history and heritage. It is an exclusive, collectible real-estate asset that defines a new kind of identity.”
Dr. Tonino Lamborghini said: “For over 45 years, my mission has been to bring the spirit and philosophy of my universe to the world, together with partners who share our passion for quality, innovation and unmistakable Italian style. The collaboration with FK Development marks a new chapter in the journey of my brand: an authentic expression of the Italian lifestyle entering a dynamic and promising market such as Georgia with a unique project on Batumi Island.”
