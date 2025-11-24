Major Developments unveils Tower Two at Colibri Views

Conceived around holistic living, Colibri Views is shaped by a wellness-centric philosophy inspired by project partner Patrice Evra, ex-Manchester United champion and former French national team captain. From indoor-outdoor gyms and Japanese gardens to spa and beauty salons, co-working lounges, and the signature Sky Observatory Deck, every feature is meticulously engineered to enhance the residential experience.

Strategically located just minutes from the Wynn Resort, Al Marjan Island and the Al Hamra Golf Course, Colibri Views stands at the heart of RAK Central, the UAE’s fastest-growing business hub. Its location delivers a rare combination of leisure, commerce, and connectivity, setting the stage for a thriving, future-forward residential community.

This milestone is a reaffirmation of investor confidence in a project trusted by legendary football icons and defined by its commitment to wellness, long-term value, and intelligent design.

Major Developments marks a defining moment in RAK Central’s residential transformation, with the unveiling of Tower Two at Colibri Views after Tower One was sold out. Tower Two is now open for sale.

The landmark has earned international accolades, including Best Innovative Amenities in a Luxury Residential Development at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2025 and two Arabian Property Awards 2025-26 for Sustainable Residential Development and Residential High-Rise Development in Ras Al Khaimah. Together, these honours validate Major Developments’ approach to design precision and outcome-driven resident experiences.

“Tower One selling out is a defining milestone, a reflection of both the market’s trust and the discipline with which we approach planning, delivery, and design,” says Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments. “We are deeply grateful to the investors who’ve trusted Colibri Views from the outset and helped shape its early success.

“Tower Two builds on this momentum and introduces the next evolution of the project at a time when RAK Central is accelerating into its next phase of growth. This is a market where real estate is no longer speculative. It is structured, resilient, and rooted in value.”

Evra adds, “Colibri Views represents a lifestyle that mirrors real life: movement, focus, balance, and community. I believe homes should support well-being every single day, not just look beautiful. This project stands for intentional living, and I’m proud to see the next tower welcome people who value a life built with purpose and energy.”

With a fast-growing base of international buyers and the momentum of a sold-out tower, Colibri Views Tower Two enters the market at a time of high visibility and strategic relevance.