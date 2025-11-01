Ventana appointed authorised distributor for Tonino Lamborghini electric golf carts in the region

Ventana, a subsidiary of Tanseeq Investment Group and a leading provider of premium outdoor and mobility solutions in the Gulf, has been appointed the official distributor for the newly launched Tonino Lamborghini electric golf and lifestyle carts across the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

In Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, distribution will be handled by Al Aweer Trading Company (Ventana KSA), a subsidiary of Tanseeq Investment Group, reinforcing the group’s regional presence and providing dedicated local service and support.

“Ventana has consistently aligned itself with global brands that represent quality, performance, and prestige,” says Riyad Mustafa, General Manager, Ventana and Al Aweer Trading Company. “With Tonino Lamborghini, we bring an iconic luxury brand that perfectly complements the sophistication and aspirations of the Gulf market.”

This appointment follows a landmark agreement with Kinetic Green Tonino Lamborghini, uniting Italian luxury design with cutting-edge Indian EV technology. The collaboration brings world-class sustainable mobility solutions to GCC customers seeking innovation, performance and prestige.

“We are delighted to represent Tonino Lamborghini electric golf carts in the Gulf,” said Naser Ahmed, Group CEO, Tanseeq Investment Group. “This partnership underscores our vision of blending luxury with sustainability, while delivering innovative solutions to premium clients across the region.”

A global launch with regional significance

On July 17 this year, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions, a pioneer in India’s electric vehicle industry, and Tonino Lamborghini (Italy) unveiled their first range of electric golf and lifestyle carts, merging Italian design excellence with advanced EV engineering.

With configurations ranging from 2- to 8-seaters, the new line-up is designed for luxury resorts, corporate campuses, airports, golf courses, and private estates.

Key features include advanced lithium-ion battery with wireless charging and up to 150 km range; tailored MacPherson suspension and four-wheel hydraulic brakes; smart TFT dashboard, LED headlights, and wireless charging dock; premium seating, universal drive (LHD/RHD), and multiple storage options; and comprehensive five-year battery warranty.

Ventana is part of Tanseeq Investment Group, a diversified conglomerate with operations in landscaping, golf course construction, golf cart and machinery distribution, irrigation systems, and sustainability solutions across the GCC.

Guided by Chairman Ahmad A. R. Anoohi and Group CEO Naser M. Ahmed, the group represents several world-leading brands with a proven track record of delivering high-quality, sustainable solutions throughout the Middle East.

Under the leadership of Mustafa, Ventana (UAE and Saudi Arabia) specialises in the distribution of premium golf carts, landscaping equipment, irrigation products, and mobility solutions, catering to luxury resorts, municipalities, and large-scale developers across the UAE and wider region.

To learn more www.ventanallc.com or www.tanseeqinvestment.com