GN Focus Report
ELT Group: Pioneering luxury real estate in Georgia

ELT Group’s ethos goes beyond simply building structures, focusing on creating vibrant, liveable communities. With a mission to deliver the most efficient real estate investment products in Georgia, the company’s innovative “Quarter Concept” prioritises the creation of integrated developments designed to set new benchmarks for quality and customer satisfaction.

Since its inception, ELT Group has developed more than 350,000 square metres of real estate across a collection of 11 premium residential and hospitality complexes. Five of these are already complete, a further four are currently under construction and two more are in planning. Together, they form the ELT Quarter—one of the region’s most ambitious and iconic urban developments.

But the company’s strategic vision extends further. ELT has launched its boldest project yet in Tbilisi: the Spanish Quarter—a unique mixed-use destination that blends Mediterranean aesthetics with Georgian urban culture.

The Spanish Quarter
ELT's boldest project yet in Tbilisi

More than a real estate project, the development is a landmark in the making, spanning more than 9,000 square metres across two complexes that offer a range of apartments and five-star amenities.

Marking its evolution, ELT Group has achieved a series of milestones in recent years. With $150m invested across its range of projects, the company has attracted buyers from 61 countries, reflecting its international prestige.

Equally significant is the company’s exclusive partnership with the Barceló Hotel Group, introducing two international brands to Georgia: the Barceló Hotel in Tbilisi’s Spanish Quarter and Occidental Residences in Batumi’s ELT Quarter.

A further standout success is the opening of La Quinta by Wyndham in Batumi, which earned the prestigious title of “Best New Opening of 2025” at Wyndham’s global conference.

Founder Elguja Turmanidze is renowned for his pivotal impact across Georgia’s economic landscape. His initial venture, launched in 2005, grew to become one of Georgia’s top financial institutions, firmly supporting medium-sized businesses and fostering economic growth across major cities.

Recognised internationally for his contributions, Turmanidze also actively promotes global investment in his role as chairman of the International Investment and Finance Committee of the Business Chamber of Asian and Gulf Countries.

