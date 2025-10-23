GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS

Leading Voices: How Ajara emerges as Georgia’s new investment and innovation hub

Ajara’s leading developers propel Georgia’s growth with innovation and global investment

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
3 MIN READ
Leading Voices: How Ajara emerges as Georgia’s new investment and innovation hub

Alliance Group

What makes Alliance a market leader?

I always position Alliance as the benchmark of Georgian investment real estate. We are one of the most differentiated developers on the real estate market because of how geographically diverse Georgia is.

Why did you decide on Ajara as a MICE destination?

The main idea for Centropolis in Batumi was for huge exhibition spaces to guarantee the business tourist influx. We want MICE infrastructure because during the summertime it would not be an issue to fill 4,000 units, but for the rest of the year, this segment provides additional value for our investors.  

How important are the UAE, Gulf and Middle East for your strategies?   

We have a lot of customers from the UAE. We have an office in Dubai, and we have established good relationships with them. They contact Alliance because they are seeing huge projects with leading names like Hyatt, Marriott, Wyndham and the WTCA—they even call us the Georgian Emaar.  

Ambassadori Island

How would you describe Ambassadori Island?

A development spanning 84 hectares of newly reclaimed land—51% dedicated to recreation. A landmark multifunctional destination that will integrate private villas, educational institutions, residential and investment apartments, and a range of ultra-modern amenities. 

How can investors get involved?

This is the only current project in Batumi offering direct access to real estate investment, in a city already rich with international investor experience. We are offering streamlined development processes to speed up procedures and create flexible opportunities, enabling decisions to be made in a single day. 

What part does innovation play in the project?

This ‘city-within-a city’ project is highly innovative for Georgia and has no equivalent in the Black Sea region. We are creating something truly unique. We are pioneers in integrating the smart city concept, fully focused on societal needs and lifestyle, not just real estate. 

Mardi Holding

What are Mardi’s current projects?

Our main focus has always been construction, but in the past two years we expanded into the hospitality sector by partnering with Accor. We are currently building the new Mercure Handwritten Collection hotel and have four upcoming projects in the pipeline.

What is special about your investor offering?

Our model is unique in Georgia and rare internationally, as we provide a full-service investment solution from A to Z. This end-to-end service builds investor confidence and gives us a strong market position.

What are your plans for growth?

Our goal is to expand our construction and hospitality businesses internationally, beginning with the GCC countries. We have a local partner there, an office and a strong team managing services for those looking to invest in Georgian real estate or be part of our broader investment plans.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

ELT Group: Pioneering luxury real estate in Georgia

ELT Group: Pioneering luxury real estate in Georgia

50m ago2m read
Archi

Archi Real Estate goes global with Miami, Dubai project

4m read
Mamuka Murjikneli, General Director and CEO, Wondernet Express Investment Group

How Wondernet transforms Eurasian logistics

2m read
Irakli Kervalishvili, Co-Founder, Pace Georgia Ltd

PACE Group: Full-spectrum logistics

2m read