UAE and Georgia partnership paves way for major investments and trade expansion

A shared vision drives Georgia–UAE ties to new heights in trade and economic growth
Georgia’s partnership with the United Arab Emirates has emerged as one of the country’s most strategically significant. Grounded in shared values, the relationship now spans high-level diplomacy, business ties and large-scale investment. As Georgia leverages its growing role as a regional trade and logistics hub, the UAE’s backing for its Middle Corridor vision highlights the alignment between the two countries, focused through the lens of opportunity, economic growth and broad-based cooperation with the Middle East.
Underpinning the relationship is a strong connection at the highest levels of government. September 2025 saw President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan pay an official state visit to Georgia, where he was welcomed by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. The occasion marked a diplomatic milestone, building on the Prime Minister’s January visit to Abu Dhabi, and the UAE President reaffirmed the depth of bilateral ties at the summit. “There is a strong bond between Georgia and the United Arab Emirates,” he said.
Our two nations share a common vision centred on stability, peace and people-to-people connectionsPresident His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
“Our two nations share a common vision centred on stability, peace and people-to-people connections.”
The high-level meeting also provided an opportunity to review progress made under the UAE–Georgia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The deal came into force in June 2024, providing a legal and commercial framework for deeper cooperation. The CEPA covers over 90% of tariff lines and is backed by simplified customs procedures, investment protections and provisions on services—supporting Georgia’s efforts to attract long-term capital and strengthen its integration with regional and global markets.
Also on the agenda at September’s summit was the conclusion of a landmark investment agreement. Emaar’s planned commitment to developments in Tbilisi and Batumi was already among the largest in the country’s history, but the deal’s announcement brought confirmation of an increased figure over $6 billion. This expanded commitment, together with the recent opening of the Tbilisi Dry Port in partnership with Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group and UAE renewables company Masdar’s agreement with the Georgian Energy Development Fund, all represent a further vote of confidence in Georgia’s long-term economic trajectory and ensures the country remains a focus for global investors in real estate and beyond.
Georgia is also expanding economic dialogue with other regional partners. In 2025, the country launched CEPA negotiations with Qatar, aiming to build on the successful framework established with the UAE. As Georgia strengthens its ties with Gulf states, the partnership with the UAE stands as both a foundation and a benchmark.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox