UAE and Georgia partnership paves way for major investments and trade expansion

Also on the agenda at September’s summit was the conclusion of a landmark investment agreement. Emaar’s planned commitment to developments in Tbilisi and Batumi was already among the largest in the country’s history, but the deal’s announcement brought confirmation of an increased figure over $6 billion. This expanded commitment, together with the recent opening of the Tbilisi Dry Port in partnership with Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group and UAE renewables company Masdar’s agreement with the Georgian Energy Development Fund, all represent a further vote of confidence in Georgia’s long-term economic trajectory and ensures the country remains a focus for global investors in real estate and beyond.