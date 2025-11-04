Former Milan and Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli sacked after 10 winless Serie A games

Fiorentina end Pioli’s tenure after a poor start to the season
The Stefano Pioli era at Fiorentina has officially ended. The club confirmed on Monday that the 59-year-old has been dismissed after failing to win any of the first ten Serie A matches of the season, with the weekend defeat to Lecce proving to be the final straw. They are currently sitting at the bottom of the table.
In an official statement, the club said:
“Stefano Pioli is no longer the coach of Fiorentina. ACF Fiorentina announces that Stefano Pioli has been relieved, as of today, from his position as head coach of the Men's First Team. The club wishes to thank the coach and his staff for the professionalism shown during their work.”
The decision was reportedly made immediately after the loss to Lecce, but final confirmation came only after the club settled details concerning Pioli’s severance package and contract termination.
Fiorentina have temporarily appointed Daniele Galloppa as interim head coach while the club evaluates long-term options. Galloppa, a former midfielder who represented clubs such as Parma and Siena and earned two caps for Italy, has been part of Fiorentina’s youth setup in recent years, coaching the under-17 and under-20 teams.
According to Italian journalists Gianluca Di Marzio and Alfredo Pedulla, former Empoli coach Roberto D’Aversa is currently leading the race to become Fiorentina’s next permanent coach.
For Pioli, the sacking marks another tough end to a chapter in his long coaching journey. The former AC Milan and Al Nassr boss arrived in Florence with hopes of leading the Viola back into Europe, but the team’s winless run left the club with little choice.
As Fiorentina turn to Galloppa for stability, fans will be hoping the young coach can spark a revival and restore confidence before a new manager is appointed.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox