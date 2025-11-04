GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Former Milan and Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli sacked after 10 winless Serie A games

Fiorentina end Pioli’s tenure after a poor start to the season

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Stefano Pioli.
Stefano Pioli.
AFP

The Stefano Pioli era at Fiorentina has officially ended. The club confirmed on Monday that the 59-year-old has been dismissed after failing to win any of the first ten Serie A matches of the season, with the weekend defeat to Lecce proving to be the final straw. They are currently sitting at the bottom of the table.

In an official statement, the club said:
“Stefano Pioli is no longer the coach of Fiorentina. ACF Fiorentina announces that Stefano Pioli has been relieved, as of today, from his position as head coach of the Men's First Team. The club wishes to thank the coach and his staff for the professionalism shown during their work.”

The decision was reportedly made immediately after the loss to Lecce, but final confirmation came only after the club settled details concerning Pioli’s severance package and contract termination.

Galloppa takes charge on interim basis

Fiorentina have temporarily appointed Daniele Galloppa as interim head coach while the club evaluates long-term options. Galloppa, a former midfielder who represented clubs such as Parma and Siena and earned two caps for Italy, has been part of Fiorentina’s youth setup in recent years, coaching the under-17 and under-20 teams.

According to Italian journalists Gianluca Di Marzio and Alfredo Pedulla, former Empoli coach Roberto D’Aversa is currently leading the race to become Fiorentina’s next permanent coach.

End of another Pioli chapter

For Pioli, the sacking marks another tough end to a chapter in his long coaching journey. The former AC Milan and Al Nassr boss arrived in Florence with hopes of leading the Viola back into Europe, but the team’s winless run left the club with little choice.

As Fiorentina turn to Galloppa for stability, fans will be hoping the young coach can spark a revival and restore confidence before a new manager is appointed.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
football

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

ASUS debuts “Design You Can Feel” at Dubai Design Week

ASUS debuts “Design You Can Feel” at Dubai Design Week

2m read
Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during a match against AC Milan.

Real Madrid legend's message for football-mad Dubai kid

2m read
Emirates’ relationship with AC Milan began in 2007 and quickly evolved into one of football’s most recognisable sponsorships.

Emirates and AC Milan extend iconic partnership

3m read
AC Milan Portuguese head coach Sergio Conceicao.

Sergio Conceicao named as new coach of Al Ittihad

1m read