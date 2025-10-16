GOLD/FOREX
Dubai's TakaHisa shines globally with 'Two Knives' culinary triumph in Milan

Only about 20 Japanese chefs worldwide have ever been awarded two or three knives

Dubai's TakaHisa shines globally with 'Two Knives' culinary triumph in Milan

Dubai’s celebrated Japanese restaurant TakaHisa has taken center stage on the global culinary scene, as its two executive chefs earned one of the world’s most respected honors — the “Two Knives” distinction at the Best Chef Award 2025 held in Milan, Italy, on October 2.

Chef Takashi Namekata (Chef Taka) and Chef Hisao Ueda (Chef Hisa) were recognized for their exceptional skill, creativity, and leadership, becoming the world class chefs from the Middle East to the global stage.

The “Two Knives” honor — part of a prestigious ranking system that ranges from one to three knives — stands among the highest benchmarks in global gastronomy, alongside the Michelin Guide, Gault & Millau, and the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Only about 20 Japanese chefs worldwide have ever been awarded two or three knives, a testament to how extraordinary this milestone is — both for TakaHisa and for Dubai’s ever-growing reputation as a fine-dining destination.

Located within the Banyan Tree Hotel on Dubai’s Bluewaters Island, TakaHisa has long captivated guests with its refined interpretation of traditional Japanese cuisine, blending the artistry of sushi and the indulgence of premium wagyu beef.

As the restaurant approaches its fourth anniversary later this year, it already holds distinctions such as “3 Toques” from Gault & Millau and inclusion in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants in the Middle East.

Unlike previous honors that celebrated the restaurant as an institution, this latest award shines a spotlight on the chefs themselves, acknowledging their innovation, mentorship, and commitment to sustainability and culinary artistry.

The “Two Knives” title, officially designated as “world class,” is reserved for chefs who not only perfect their craft but also influence the global direction of modern cuisine.

Award organizers commended Chefs Taka and Hisa for bringing Dubai’s culinary excellence to the world stage, inspiring young chefs and redefining the cultural impact of Japanese cuisine in the Middle East and beyond.

With this international triumph, TakaHisa firmly cements its place on the global map, standing as a proud symbol of Dubai’s rise as a capital of fine dining — and of Japanese culinary mastery transcending borders.

