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Emirates and Arsenal FC extend partnership until 2033

The Dubai-based company continue their partnership with Premier League club Arsenal

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Emirates and Arsenal FC continue partnership
Emirates and Arsenal FC continue partnership

Dubai: Arsenal and Emirates have announced a long-term extension to one of the most iconic and enduring partnerships in world sport.

The deal will keep Emirates as Arsenal's front-of-shirt sponsor, training kit partner and stadium naming rights holder until 2033, extending the Premier League's longest-running shirt sponsorship and continuing one of football's most enduring partnerships.

Arsenal and Emirates first joined forces in 2006 and have since formed one of football's most recognisable partnerships, spanning the entire Emirates Stadium era.

The renewed agreement follows Arsenal's recent Premier League title and will continue initiatives such as the Emirates Cup and Global Gooners, helping connect supporters around the world with the club.

The next chapter begins this weekend when Arsenal host Borussia Dortmund in the Emirates Cup, with celebrations marking more than 20 years of the partnership.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, said, “Over the last two decades, Emirates and Arsenal have built something that goes far beyond a traditional partnership, and one we are immensely proud of.

We have grown alongside the club through changes of era and ambition, united by a shared goal of bringing people closer to what they love. In practice, that has meant reaching the millions who follow Arsenal across the Emirates network and beyond and creating experiences for them that neither of us could have done alone.

Very few partnerships in the world of sport can claim foundations like these. What comes next is building on that strength for the millions of Arsenal supporters who carry this club with them wherever they are, in every corner of the world, and we could not be more excited about the history we will make together in the years to come.”

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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