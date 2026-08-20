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Tomorrow World Properties and Missoni sign new partnership ahead of upcoming project launch

The deal signals a new Dubai project, with OCTA leading sales, marketing and branding

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Tomorrow World Properties and Missoni sign new partnership ahead of upcoming project launch

Leading real estate developer Tomorrow World Properties has signed an official partnership with renowned Italian luxury brand Missoni for an upcoming launch on a yet undisclosed exclusive new development in Dubai.

Set in one of the city’s most desired communities, the project is expected to blend the vibrancy of urban living with the tranquillity of a retreat.

Each home will boast designer interiors by fashion house Missoni – including their signature patterns, custom-made fixtures, and a fresh colour palette inspired by the scenic location.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with one of the world’s most iconic brands,” said Xu Ma, Founder and Chairman of Tomorrow World Properties. “The new concept is going to bring something truly fresh and vibrant to the UAE market.”

The partnership is in tandem with OCTA Properties, which will be the exclusive sales, marketing and brand Management partner.

Founded in 2022, Dubai-based boutique developer Tomorrow World Properties is part of the Tomorrow World Group, which has more than two decades of experience in international trade and investment. The company develops design-led residential and commercial spaces shaped around architecture, lifestyle and purpose.

Italian fashion house Missoni was founded by Ottavio and Rosita Missoni in 1953. Known for its distinctive use of colour, creative designs and craftsmanship, the brand has expanded its presence across fashion, lifestyle and home décor. Today, FSI holds a 73 per cent stake in the company, while Katjes International owns the remaining 27 per cent.

Tomorrowworldgroup.ae

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