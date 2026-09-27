Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group: “Emirates connects Dubai with cities and communities around the world, and this partnership will support the international leaders, policymakers, experts and industry partners travelling for the World Police Summit. By bringing the global security community together, the Summit is a platform to share knowledge, build partnerships and advance practical solutions to the challenges facing an increasingly connected world, in infrastructure, at borders and across technology.”