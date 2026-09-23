Abu Dhabi to showcase 100+ live government AI uses at global summit

Organised by inD, Ai Everything Abu Dhabi convenes over 400 AI infrastructure builders, model makers, unicorns and startups, and 200-plus investors with US$ 91 billion assets under management, alongside governments, academia, and tech executives from 60 countries. Over 180 speakers lead the Summit lineup, headlined by Arthur Mensch, Co-Founder & CEO of Mistral AI, now valued at over €21 billion, and Marc Raibert, Founder of Boston Dynamics, will appear together in the UAE for the first time to discuss the future of sovereign AI, new alliances, and industrial intelligence.