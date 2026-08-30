GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Abu Dhabi Chess Festival enters 32nd edition with record global reach

Players from around the world join nearly 300 Emirati competitors in Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
WAM
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The 32nd edition brings together more than 2,400 players from across the world.
The 32nd edition brings together more than 2,400 players from across the world.

Abu Dhabi: Reaching its 32nd edition, the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival has consolidated its position as a global tournament, attracting over 2,400 players from across the world, including nearly 300 Emirati competitors.

The event gains added momentum as the UAE prepares to host the World Chess Olympiad 2028 in Abu Dhabi for the second time, following the historic 1986 edition. First held in 1991, the festival has grown from a local initiative into a staple on the International Chess Federation (FIDE) calendar, regularly drawing top global Grandmasters alongside local talent such as GM Salem Abdul Rahman and WGM Rouda Al Serkal.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Highlighting the event's global reach, Hussein Abdullah Al Khouri, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chess Club and Head of the Higher Organising Committee, noted that sustained backing from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council has been pivotal, stating, "Our international reputation has contributed to attracting the world's elite champions to compete."

Underlining the festival's strategic role ahead of upcoming global events, Taryam Matar Taryam, Chairman of the Sharjah Cultural and Chess Club, added that the tournament serves as a vital platform "to develop players' expertise and support the nation's preparations to host the World Chess Olympiad 2028."

Emphasising the infrastructure and legacy behind the tournament, Saeed Ahmed Al Khouri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Chess Club, stated that the event "reflects the prestigious status of the UAE in hosting and organising major international sporting events according to the highest global standards."

Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Kaziah Liz Mejo, who grew up in Abu Dhabi, after being crowned Miss Universe India 2026, in Jaipur on August 23

Abu Dhabi's Miss Universe Kaziah Liz Mejo on her win

7m read
Young fighters compete in an action-packed bout during the 7th Youth MMA World Championships at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Youth MMA stars battle for glory in Abu Dhabi

1m read
Disney Abu Dhabi: Disney’s first Middle East theme park resort is coming to Yas Island. The mega attraction is expected to open in the early 2030s.

Why Disney chose Abu Dhabi for its first park in region

4m read
The 2026 IEO brought together national teams from across six continents, with Valiyev among five students selected to represent the UAE after a rigorous selection process involving students from 56 countries.

UAE teen turns curiosity into Economics Olympiad gold

7m read