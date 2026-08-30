The event gains added momentum as the UAE prepares to host the World Chess Olympiad 2028 in Abu Dhabi for the second time, following the historic 1986 edition. First held in 1991, the festival has grown from a local initiative into a staple on the International Chess Federation (FIDE) calendar, regularly drawing top global Grandmasters alongside local talent such as GM Salem Abdul Rahman and WGM Rouda Al Serkal.