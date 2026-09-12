Talks cover regional and international issues of mutual interest on the summit sidelines
Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, met Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Leaders Summit in New Delhi, India.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, as well as the importance of supporting efforts to promote calm, de-escalation and stability in the region and enhance prospects for peace and development for its peoples.
The 18th BRICS Leaders Summit is being held in New Delhi under India’s 2026 chairship of the group.
India has framed its presidency around the theme “Building Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with discussions spanning political and security cooperation, economic and financial issues, and people-to-people engagement.
The UAE has participated in BRICS as a full member since January 2024. Its membership is part of the country’s approach to multilateral cooperation, with BRICS providing a platform for dialogue on economic development, trade, investment and global governance among emerging economies.