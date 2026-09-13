The Crown Prince turned back before departure to personally shake his driver’s hand
Some moments reveal more about a leader than any formal speech or summit meeting. For Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, one such moment came at the very end of his visit to India, when, already on his way to leave, he turned back to personally shake the hand of the driver who had accompanied him.
The brief exchange, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, quickly attracted praise from users who saw in it a simple expression of gratitude and humility.
Sheikh Khaled had already begun making his way towards his aircraft when he turned around, walked back towards the driver and shook his hand before departing.
For many of those sharing the footage, it was the spontaneity of the gesture that stood out.
Posts accompanying the video described the moment as reflecting the values associated with the school of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, respect for people, regardless of position, and appreciation for those who serve.
The moment provided a human coda to a visit otherwise defined by diplomacy and high-level meetings.
Sheikh Khaled concluded his visit to India after attending the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
At the end of the trip, he thanked India for the warm reception and hospitality extended to him and the UAE delegation, and conveyed his wishes for the country’s continued progress and prosperity.
The summit, held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, brought together leaders and senior representatives of BRICS member states under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.
Discussions focused on financial cooperation, energy transition and closer engagement between emerging economies.
During his visit, Sheikh Khaled met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Their talks covered the longstanding relationship between the UAE and India and ways to deepen cooperation and economic integration across key sectors. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of their strategic partnership and their commitment to expanding it further.
Sheikh Khaled also held a series of meetings on the sidelines of the summit with international leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
But after the formal meetings, bilateral discussions and summit sessions had ended, it was a far smaller moment that captured attention online.
There was no podium and no prepared statement. Just before leaving India, Sheikh Khaled turned back for one final handshake with the man who had driven him, a gesture that social media users said spoke for itself.