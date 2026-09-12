Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of India discuss enhancing bilateral relations

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of India; and His Excellency Hamad Salem Rashed Balhbala, Director General of Crown Prince’s Protocol at the Crown Prince Court.