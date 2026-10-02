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UAE President meets Joni Ernst in Abu Dhabi to discuss ties, regional security

Leaders discuss strategic cooperation, regional security and efforts to promote peace

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WAM
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UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US Senator Joni Ernst.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US Senator Joni Ernst.
WAM

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received US Senator Joni Ernst.

The meeting discussed strategic cooperation between the UAE and the United States and their shared commitment to further strengthening ties for the benefit of both nations.

The talks also covered regional security and stability, and efforts to promote peace in the Middle East and beyond.

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The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, and a number of officials.

Related Topics:
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