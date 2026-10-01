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UAE outlines action against employers for late salaries

MOHRE says employers face alerts before administrative action, with no new obligations

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE)
The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE)

Dubai: Employers will receive notifications about delayed wages before administrative measures apply under the latest Wage Protection System decision, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) said.

The ministry said the decision follows a gradual approach, giving establishments an opportunity to correct their status and address late payments. It aims to resolve violations early while protecting workers’ rights and supporting business continuity.

MOHRE clarified that the decision does not introduce new substantive obligations for employers. It improves existing procedures, makes wage payment requirements clearer and standardises how the ministry monitors compliance.

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How the process works

The process begins with electronic monitoring, followed by notifications and alerts to establishments. Administrative measures then apply in line with approved timelines.

For employers, this means the system flags payment delays and issues alerts before administrative action. The ministry said this approach encourages businesses to meet their obligations and address problems at an early stage.

Early intervention also aims to improve oversight and support stable employment relationships. MOHRE said the decision forms part of the continuing development of the system’s regulatory and procedural framework.

Labour-intensive focus

Certain compliance monitoring measures apply to labour-intensive sectors, with particular attention to businesses operating on a large scale. The ministry identified construction, transportation, security services and cleaning services among the sectors covered by this focus.

MOHRE said it applies these measures according to the level of risk associated with each sector. The approach concentrates on activities with the greatest impact on labour market stability.

Over Dh37b a month

The Wage Protection System processes wage payments exceeding Dh37 billion every month, according to the ministry. MOHRE described it as a key part of efforts to maintain a stable and transparent work environment.

The ministry said the latest decision aims to strengthen protection for workers while helping establishments address payment delays. It also seeks to build confidence in the business environment and support the UAE labour market’s attractiveness to global talent.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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