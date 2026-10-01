UAE outlines action against employers for late salaries

MOHRE clarified that the decision does not introduce new substantive obligations for employers. It improves existing procedures, makes wage payment requirements clearer and standardises how the ministry monitors compliance.

The ministry said the decision follows a gradual approach, giving establishments an opportunity to correct their status and address late payments. It aims to resolve violations early while protecting workers’ rights and supporting business continuity.

The ministry said the latest decision aims to strengthen protection for workers while helping establishments address payment delays. It also seeks to build confidence in the business environment and support the UAE labour market’s attractiveness to global talent.

The Wage Protection System processes wage payments exceeding Dh37 billion every month, according to the ministry. MOHRE described it as a key part of efforts to maintain a stable and transparent work environment.

MOHRE said it applies these measures according to the level of risk associated with each sector. The approach concentrates on activities with the greatest impact on labour market stability.

Certain compliance monitoring measures apply to labour-intensive sectors, with particular attention to businesses operating on a large scale. The ministry identified construction, transportation, security services and cleaning services among the sectors covered by this focus.

Early intervention also aims to improve oversight and support stable employment relationships. MOHRE said the decision forms part of the continuing development of the system’s regulatory and procedural framework.

For employers, this means the system flags payment delays and issues alerts before administrative action. The ministry said this approach encourages businesses to meet their obligations and address problems at an early stage.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.