UAE presents digital model to combat human trafficking at UN Crime Congress

UAE showcases advanced tech tools to disrupt global trafficking networks
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has presented a national digital system designed to help detect human trafficking, protect victims and strengthen the prosecution of offenders.
The system was presented by Abdulrahman Murad Al Blooshi, Vice Chair of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, during a session at the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi.
It combines AI, legislation, technology, and institutional coordination to protect victims of human trafficking in the digital age.
"The UAE's approach places people and human dignity at the centre of the national response and is built on five key pillars: prevention, prosecution, punishment, victim protection and international cooperation," he said and added:
"The UAE was among the first countries in the region to accede to the Palermo Protocol and has continued to strengthen its legislative and institutional framework to keep pace with the evolving forms of crime."
System has specific alerts
The system brings together 14 government ministries and entities and is currently used by around 200 officials and specialists.
The smart referral system uses AI to analyse information, identify crime patterns and support the early detection of risks. It also helps authorities refer and monitor victims throughout the protection and rehabilitation process.
The system has specific alerts for cases involving women, children and people of determination, allowing authorities to respond according to their specific needs.
Al Blooshi said criminal networks are increasingly using technology for recruitment and exploitation, making advanced digital tools increasingly important for law enforcement.
In line with the Abu Dhabi
The UAE's 2025–2027 action plan also includes the use of digital technologies for victim protection and data analysis, as well as training law enforcement agencies to collect and use electronic evidence in investigations and prosecutions.
This Approach is in line with the Abu Dhabi Declaration, particularly its focus on victim-centred justice, protecting vulnerable groups and responding to emerging criminal threats through the responsible use of technology and artificial intelligence, he explained.