Abu Dhabi Declaration: New global roadmap to fight crime for next 5 years

UN Congress framework covers cybercrime, AI, organised crime and illicit finance
The draft “Abu Dhabi Declaration” is among the key anticipated outcomes of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, which opened in Abu Dhabi today (Saturday).
The draft comprises 18 articles and 67 paragraphs, structured around four key pillars: prevention and resilience; justice and the rule of law; evolving criminal threats; and innovation and cooperation.
The Abu Dhabi Declaration was adopted during the high-level segment on the first day of the Congress.
Commenting on the draft Abu Dhabi Declaration, Monica Juma, who is attending the UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice for the first time in her new capacity as Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), said the objective of the Abu Dhabi Congress goes beyond discussing challenges to securing commitments to implement concrete measures and practical actions, with follow-up mechanisms to ensure the implementation of the Abu Dhabi Declaration.
Juma currently also serves as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna.
She said that advanced technology and enhanced international cooperation are among the key issues being addressed at the 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi, which brings together one of the largest international gatherings focused on combating crime.
The Congress brings together representatives of governments and international organisations, civil society, academics and specialised experts from around the world to explore practical solutions that can help combat crime, strengthen security and advance justice.
Juma added that the Abu Dhabi Congress will provide countries with an opportunity to develop plans and a framework for future cooperation.
She stressed the importance of engaging governments, the private sector, civil society, young people and women, while working to bridge the gap between the rapid pace of technological innovation and the ability of governance systems to keep pace with it.
She expressed confidence in the role of modern technology in helping societies respond with greater flexibility and effectiveness, enabling the restoration of safer environments and communities and contributing to greater prosperity around the world.
Abdulla Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, UAE Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Federal Judicial Council, said the opening day of the conference holds particular significance with the adoption of the “Abu Dhabi Declaration”, which is expected to serve as a strategic reference for international action over the next five years. The declaration translates international consensus into practical priorities and commitments aimed at strengthening crime prevention, advancing criminal justice systems, and upholding the rule of law.
Al Nuaimi said: “Through hosting and chairing the conference, the UAE reaffirms that security and justice are a shared responsibility, and that cross-border challenges can only be addressed through effective international cooperation. Our ambition during the 15th edition of the conference is for Abu Dhabi to serve as the launchpad for a shared vision that supports crime prevention and criminal justice systems and enhances the effectiveness of law enforcement worldwide.”
The draft “Abu Dhabi Declaration” represents one of the conference’s key anticipated outcomes and is scheduled to be adopted on the first day of the conference. It seeks to translate international consensus into practical directions and priorities that support the development of crime prevention and criminal justice systems, while defining pathways for international cooperation and action over the next five years, during which the UAE will chair the conference.
The declaration’s key pillars include prevention and resilience; justice and the rule of law; evolving and converging criminal threats; and innovation and cooperation.
It addresses the fight against organised crime and cybercrime, the responsible use of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in criminal justice, the protection of victims, witnesses and vulnerable groups, asset recovery and combating illicit financial flows, as well as combating corruption and financial crime.
The declaration also covers strengthening international cooperation, mutual legal assistance and extradition, empowering women and enhancing their participation in the criminal justice system.