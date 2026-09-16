Abu Dhabi Congress to explore how AI, investment can shape future of Arabic

Congress ACI will bring tech leaders, investors, academics and creators together on Sep 20
How can artificial intelligence better understand Arabic? How can Arabic books, films and games become valuable intellectual property? And what investment is needed to turn creative ideas into sustainable businesses?
These questions will be at the centre of the Congress of Arabic & Creative Industries (Congress ACI), which takes place at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi on September 20.
Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the fifth edition will be held under the theme “Arabic as Infrastructure: Identity, Knowledge and Economic Power in the Digital Age”.
The Congress will bring together policymakers, investors, technology leaders, academics and creators to discuss Arabic’s role in the digital economy.
Artificial intelligence will be one of the main areas of discussion.
Mohammad Abu Sheikh, Founder and CEO of CNTXT AI, Dr Hanada Taha Thomure of Zayed University and Professor Dennis Yi Tenen of Columbia University will discuss what is needed to develop Arabic-language AI tools for real-world use.
Dr Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of ALC, said supporting Arabic today goes beyond making the language more accessible.
“The priority is not only to increase accessibility to Arabic, but to expand its capacity to generate content, protect the rights associated with it, and create new pathways for creators to invest in and develop their ideas,” he said.
Another session will examine when Arabic content becomes intellectual property and how book rights, games, licensing agreements and creative franchises can be valued.
Speakers include representatives from MBC Shahid, TikTok and Dar Al Adab.
Investment in creative businesses will also be discussed by Film Clinic founder Mohamed Hefzy, Anghami co-founder Eddy Maroun, and entrepreneur and venture capitalist Noor Sweid.
Gaming will feature in another discussion exploring how games can help young people learn Arabic and connect with culture.
Congress X Youth will provide workshops for university students, young professionals and emerging creatives.
Sessions will cover mobile journalism, AI, filmmaking, animation, social media storytelling and adapting Arabic literature for film and television.
CNN Arabic will also run practical sessions on mobile journalism and using AI for research, transcription, translation and content distribution.
The Congress will introduce its first Matchmaking Platform, connecting creators with investors, researchers and decision-makers.
Egyptian actor Ahmed Amin will host the Congress, while singer-songwriter Hamza Namira will close the programme with a musical conversation and performance.