Congress to explore Arabic as infrastructure for identity, knowledge and growth
Abu Dhabi: Policymakers, investors, technology leaders, academics and creators from around the world will gather in Abu Dhabi this month to discuss how Arabic can play a bigger role in the digital and creative economy.
The Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries 2026 will take place on September 20 at Manarat Al Saadiyat under the theme “Arabic as Infrastructure: Identity, Knowledge & Economic Power in the Digital Age”.
Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism. Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the one-day event will focus on areas including intellectual property, digital platforms, language technology, investment and developing creative talent.
Dr Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of ALC, said the focus should go beyond making Arabic more accessible and include creating content and opportunities for creators.
“Our ambition at the Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries is for Arabic to be present across the entire creative value chain, from ideas and knowledge to content, intellectual property and investment,” he said.
Egyptian actor, writer and producer Ahmed Amin will host the Congress.
The opening discussion will bring together Bin Tamim, Anne-Claire Legendre, President of the Arab World Institute in Paris, and Professor Roberto Tottoli, Rector of the University of Naples L’Orientale.
They will discuss Arabic language and identity and how the language can maintain its cultural role while becoming a greater part of the digital economy.
Another session will examine the value of Arabic content and intellectual property, with representatives from TikTok, Dar Al Adab and MBC Shahid discussing publishing, digital platforms, licensing and content distribution.
Professor Andy Pratt, UNESCO Chair in Global Creative Economy, will also discuss how government policies, funding and talent development can support creative industries.
Historian and content creator Dr Roy Casagranda will explore the historical relationship between Arabic and Europe and the language’s role in the exchange of knowledge and culture.
Congress X Youth will run alongside the main programme, offering university students, young professionals and emerging creators workshops, masterclasses and industry experiences.
CNN Arabic will run a newsroom simulation where participants can experience responding to developing stories and making editorial decisions in real time. A separate mobile journalism session will examine production skills and the use of AI tools.
The Congress X Youth Innovation Awards will also recognise projects using technology, storytelling, publishing and design to support the Arabic language.
The event will conclude with Egyptian singer and songwriter Hamza Namira discussing his creative journey, followed by a live acoustic performance.